2023 CB Daniel Harris on Penn State: "They are recruiting me hard"

Penn State is looking to get things fired back up with recruiting on defense this spring as they look to add talent specifically into the secondary to join the lone defensive back commit, Lamont Payne.

One defensive back that the Penn State staff is locked in on is Daniel Harris, a long corner out of Gulliver Prep (FL). Penn State offered Harris back on January 25th, and since then he has picked up an additional 10 offers, including Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan jumping into the mix.



With Harris planning to release a Top 10 list of schools on March 14th, which is his birthday, the Penn State staff has been doing everything they can to make sure they make that first cut for the South Florida corner.