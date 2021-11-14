2023 DB Jordan Castell eager to learn more after new Penn State offer
The Nittany Lion staff dipped back down into Florida Monday evening as they extended an offer to 2023 defensive back, Jordan Castell out of West Orange HS (Winter Garden, FL).
Castell was on the phone with the staff Monday when he received the good news.
"They like my size and loved my film," Castell told Nittany Nation. "They also view me a high character guy and like how I can play multiple positions".
