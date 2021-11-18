2023 DE Lyons sets return visit: 'It just gives you that home feeling'
On Saturday the Penn State staff will host 2023 offered defensive lineman, Jameial Lyons. Lyons who attended The Whiteout game earlier this season is excited to get back on campus this weekend.
"Every time you visit Penn State you're always going to be in for a show," Lyons shared. "It’s so much fun you just want to go back. It just gives you that home feeling."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news