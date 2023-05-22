2023 Elite 11 Regional Notebook -- Two Penn State commits earn invites
Zach Seyko
Happy Valley Insider
State College, PA – There was a plethora of arm talent on display at Elite 11’s annual Northeast Regional event, where quarterback prospects compete for the opportunity to attend the Finals and cement their status as the best high school passer in the country. Here are my notes and takeaways from the showcase hosted by State College Area High School, Penn State University’s educational neighbor.
-- The Penn State Nittany Lions did not settle for Ethan Grunkemeyer. While some college football spectators argued that James Franklin, Mike Yurcich, and company fell short of expectations after missing out on primary quarterback targets like Luke Kromenhoek and Michael Van Buren, the Ohio native proved those doubters wrong. Grunkemeyer was the best, and most consistent quarterback at the Northeast Regional, earning the eighth invitation to the Elite 11 Finals.
-- Elite 11 coaches and leaders, including the president of the organization Brian Stumpf, praised Grunkemeyer specifically for his consistency and all agreed that he deserved an invitation to the next round. I also expect Grunkemeyer to move up in the rankings by outlets in the very near future.
-- Penn State class of 2024 tight end commit Luke Reynolds was unstoppable among the All-22 prospects. Before the official Elite 11 drills took place, those same quarterbacks shared reps throwing to the skilled players participating in the All-22 event. Reynolds was lauded by all coaches present, including sports media’s rising star and former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman. I trust Breneman’s assessment, since he’s been in Reynolds’ exact position and timeline. Breneman was so enamored with Reynolds, he Facetimed current New England Patriot and fellow former Penn State pass catcher Mike Gesicki to chat with the future Nittany Lion. Truly, a storybook setting for Blue and White fans, as past greatness and future potential came together to share a moment. Reynolds is extremely underrated in my opinion as a three-star prospect, and deserves much more credit for what he's shown on the field this offseason.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.