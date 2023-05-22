Happy Valley Insider

State College, PA – There was a plethora of arm talent on display at Elite 11’s annual Northeast Regional event, where quarterback prospects compete for the opportunity to attend the Finals and cement their status as the best high school passer in the country. Here are my notes and takeaways from the showcase hosted by State College Area High School, Penn State University’s educational neighbor.

-- The Penn State Nittany Lions did not settle for Ethan Grunkemeyer. While some college football spectators argued that James Franklin, Mike Yurcich, and company fell short of expectations after missing out on primary quarterback targets like Luke Kromenhoek and Michael Van Buren, the Ohio native proved those doubters wrong. Grunkemeyer was the best, and most consistent quarterback at the Northeast Regional, earning the eighth invitation to the Elite 11 Finals.

-- Elite 11 coaches and leaders, including the president of the organization Brian Stumpf, praised Grunkemeyer specifically for his consistency and all agreed that he deserved an invitation to the next round. I also expect Grunkemeyer to move up in the rankings by outlets in the very near future.