2023 four-star DE Michael Kilbane talks return trip to Penn State

St. Edwards HS (OH) four-star defensive stand-out returned to State College on Wednesday for his second visit this year. Michael Kilbane visited for a junior day back on January 22 and the staff offered him while on campus.

Since then Kilbane has seen his recruitment continue to take off as fifteen other schools have joined the mix since the Nittany Lions. Despite all that Kilbane and Penn State have continued to build a strong relationship which led the versatile 2023 defender back to campus to check out a Penn State practice up close and personal.