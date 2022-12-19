Wallace is listed as a 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete prospect out of Montgomery County High School down in Georgia, however the staff sees him best as a running back at the next level.

Penn State Football’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continues as they have now landed their fourth verbal commitments in the past week as 2023 Georgia ATH/RB prospect Cameron Wallace made his commitment official today via social media.

He spoke with Nittany Nation shortly after his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions.

“Since the first time I connected with Penn State, they've been showing me love consistently,” Wallace told NN. “Eventually I went and took a visit up there to see everything, meet the other staff members, the players and I just loved everything I saw. Everyone showed good vibes and showed me everything I could want to help develop me in the future. I just trust coaches (James) Franklin and (Ja’Juan) Seider with helping me with my future as well.”

Recently the staff stopped by Montgomery County High School for an school visit with the 2023 prospect and it couldn’t have gone any better.

“It was a great experience,” said Wallace. “It was good to speed some time with coach Franklin and the staff. The message was basically that they are ready for me to come join them.”

Next up for Wallace, he plans on recruiting some fellow Georgia prospects to join him up at Penn State whether that be in this class or future classes.

“I’m trying to get some guys up there,” he said. “I’m telling them it’s a great program and they care about you personally. They not only because of your athletic ability, but care about you as a family.”