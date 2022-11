Penn State Football played host to an official visitor in 2023 athlete / running back prospect Cameron Wallace out of Montgomery County High School down in Georgia this weekend as the Nittany Lions hope to add a second running back to their class of 2023.

Shortly after the visit, Wallace caught up with us here at Nittany Nation to talk about his trip and more.

“The visit went well," Wallace told Nittany Nation. "I'd say the whole game stood out to me. The team went out and did great in all three phases of the ball. The defense started out the game with a three and out then the offense scored on their very first drive."