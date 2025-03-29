Elite In-State Talent Khalil Taylor Commits to Penn State

His commitment also comes just days after taking an unofficial visit to Penn State

Elite in-state talent Khalil Taylor, a member of the 2027 Rivals250, has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions. he is the third prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions in the 2027 recruiting cycle, joining fellow four-star prospects running back Kemon Spell and offensive lineman Layton von Brandt.

Taylor in his recruitment was nearing 20 total scholarship offers, including Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

While listed by Rivals as an all-purpose running back, Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions as a wide receiver.

That being said, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound Taylor is a fantastic athlete who lines up all over the field for Seton La Salle in the Pittsburgh area. Most notably, last year, while camping at Rutgers, Taylor ran a 4.43 forty-yard dash.

Taylor is the second prospect to commit to Penn State this week, joining 2026 defensive back David Davis, another Pittsburgh area native.

