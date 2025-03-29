2027 Penn State RB Commit Kemon Spells Shuts Down Recruitment

An already strong recruiting day for Penn State got even better on Saturday afternoon as key 2027 running back commitment Kemon Spell shut down his recruitment after receiving interest from other programs, including Notre Dame.

Spell originally committed to Penn State this past August and is one of now three commitments in the class joining offensive lineman Layton von Brandt and wide receiver Khalil Taylor, who committed to the Nittany Lions earlier on Saturday.

He is ranked by Rivals as a top-75 prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle and is considered the top-ranked talent within the state of Pennsylvania and a top-five running back nationally.