2023 G Logan Imes to Penn State, second commit in 2023 class

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has now landed his second verbal commitment in the class of 2023, as Zionsville High School (IN) guard Logan Imes took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the program.

Imes currently stands at 6-foot-4, 175-pounds and is categorized as combo guard who can play just about any spot in the backcourt. Along with playing at Zionsville High School, Imes plays his AAU ball with Indiana Elite, the same team as fellow 2023 Nittanty Lions commit Braeden Shrewsberry.

Imes was on campus not too long ago for an official visit to State College back on MArch 16th, but waited until today to make that decision public.

In the end, the 2023 guard chose Penn State over several other offers from the likes of Creighton, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and more.