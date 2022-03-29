2023 guard Logan Imes goes in depth on his Penn State commitment

“Since they started talking to me, they've made me feel like a priority, which was important,” Imes told Nittany Nation. “They've created a great relationship with me and my family, and it really made me feel like Penn State basketball family — the way that coach [Adam Fisher] and coach [Micah Shrewsberry] have always been reaching out to me and on my visit.”

Class of 2023 guard Logan Imes committed to the Nittany Lions Tuesday after officially visiting Penn State earlier this month. He said the decision came in large part due to the relationship he felt he had with the coaching staff.

As for committing to a program with just a second-year head coach, Imes is confident in Micah’s vision, evidenced by the coach being “successful at all levels.”

“And I think that Penn State — we can be serious contenders here in a while, and I think [those were] just huge factors in my decision.”

“The school itself, Penn State's an awesome school, by itself it's great attraction. And then, I believe in Coach Shrews' vision,” Imes said. “I think that everyone on the staff, they know what it takes to succeed, and I believe in my abilities to help that out.

The university itself, the program’s upward trajectory and a chance to reunite with AAU teammate and fellow Penn State 2023 commit Braeden Shrewsberry also stood out to Imes.

Imes also knows State College is more than a stone’s throw away from his hometown of Zionsville, Indiana. The Micah and Fisher’s recruiting pitch helped him feel comfortable in Happy Valley despite “not going there with all [his] buddies.”

“To me, it's really about People making the place, and like I was kind of saying before about the relationships, they cared for me just as much as a person as they cared for me as a basketball player,” Imes said. “I feel like I have family there when I go out there. That's what I needed. I need to have that comfort, and I think I do.”

The 6-foot-4 guard also sees himself as a great fit at Penn State from a purely basketball perspective. Micah prefers to keep three ball handlers on the floor at one time, especially players who are adept at creating offense (reminiscent of the Jalen Pickett/Sam Sessoms lineup seen so often this past season).

“I think I'm a great creator. I think that's my strength,” Imes said. “I can get downhill off the dribble, off cuts, get guys open, make plays, make the right reads — I think those are all my strengths. It's the IQ of the game. So I think I bring that, and I think that's exactly what Coach Shrews wants.”

Braeden said after he committed in December that Imes was one of his No. 1 priorities on the recruiting trail. Now that the two are reunited in Penn State’s 2023 class, Imes is ready to keep playing with a “knockdown shooter.”

“I always love that as a point guard to be able to just give it to the guy on the wing, he shoots, and you're already running back,” Imes said. “It's money. It's a great feeling. Yeah, I'm excited to keep playing with him.”

Imes isn’t aware of anyone else in his area getting recruited to Penn State currently, but if anyone pops up who Micah wants him to reach out to, he’ll do it.

“I’m sure that I will talk with the coaches and whoever they need me to, I'm on it. I mean, I want to win, right?” Imes said. “So I'm going to try to attract the best players possible to come play at Penn State.”