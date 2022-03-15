2023 Illinois DB Walters details Penn State offer, hoping to visit

Penn State continues to build their 2023 recruiting board, and towards the end of February, defensive back came back into focus with a few new offers. One of those offers went to Damon Walters, a safety with over 20 offers out of Bolingbrook HS (Ill.)

Penn State joined other schools such as Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Cincinnati in pursuit of Walters.

NittanyNation recently caught up with Walters to get his thoughts on Penn State following their offer and where things currently stand with his recruitment.

Following the offer from Penn State, Walters says it instantly put the Nittany Lions in the mix and he looks forward to learning more as he works towards a decision.

"Penn State has a great program football wise and academically," Walters shared. After receiving the offer, I knew that it would be a school that I would definitely want to learn more about."