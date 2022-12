One of Penn State Football’s top ranked recruits in the class of 2023, defensive back King Mack has been committed to the program since back in late June and has been solid ever since.

However recently a couple of schools have been upping their interest in the safety prospect to see if they can get him to flip or not.

“I’ve been hearing from Michigan State, Texas A&M and also Miami is still hitting me up here and there,” Mack told Rivals Marcus Benjamin recently. “A couple of schools are still after me, they reach out every week, but the one who is really consistent is Michigan State.”