2023 Louisiana OT Tyree Adams discusses Penn State offer

To date Phil Trautwine has put together arguably the most impressive offensive line group in the nation for the 2023 cycle with Alex Birchmeier, Joshua Miller, Anthony Donkoh, and J'Ven Williams already in the fold. Despite the early success Trautwine continues to patiently develop his board with a few selective offers.

One of those offers came on Sunday for Tyree Adams, a long offensive tackle out of Louisiana. Adams currently holds double digit offers including LSU and Florida.

Nittany Nation caught up with Adams following his offer to learn more about his contact with the Penn State staff and his thoughts on the Nittany Lion program.