2023 North Carolina OL Pendleton details new offer, recent visit
On Saturday Sam Pendleton and his family made their way to Happy Valley for the first time as Penn State took on Rutgers in their 2021 home finale. The trip from North Carolina was well worth the P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news