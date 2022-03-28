 2023 OL Anthony Donkoh talks recent visit, recruiting others to join him
2023 OL Anthony Donkoh talks recent visit, recruiting others to join him

The Under Armour Next regional camp stopped by the Northeast this past Sunday and was filled with talent throughout just about every single position group this past Sunday.

One of the top offensive linemen in the group was none other than Penn State offensive line commit Anthony Donkoh, who caught up with Nittany Nation following his camp to talk about his commitment and much more.

“It’s been great since I committed,” Donkoh told Nittany Nation. “They’ve been treating me nice over there at Penn State."

{{ article.author_name }}