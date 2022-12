With day one of the early signing period behind us, recruiting will slow down a bit over the next few days until we enter the New Year. However, once we do enter 2023, things will slowly begin picking back up again, eventually leading to a full steam ahead train running down the tracks to February 8.

One name to watch when it comes to Penn State and the 2023 recruiting cycle entering the new year will be Maryland offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh.