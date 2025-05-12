Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Inivted to NBA Combine

Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser has been invited to the NBA Combine following a successful G League Elite Camp in Chicago this past weekend.

Konan Niederhauser is one of 16 centers to be invited to the NBA Combine, including being just one of nine collegiate centers, while seven international centers were invited. In total, 80 players will be partaking in the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago.

This spring, after just one year at Penn State in which he played 29 games, averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 points per game, Konan Niederhauser decided to test the NBA Draft waters while leaving the option to return to Penn State for the 2025-26 season.