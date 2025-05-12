Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Inivted to NBA Combine

Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser has been invited to the NBA Combine following a successful G League Elite Camp in Chicago this past weekend.
Konan Niederhauser is one of 16 centers to be invited to the NBA Combine, including being just one of nine collegiate centers, while seven international centers were invited. In total, 80 players will be partaking in the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago.
This spring, after just one year at Penn State in which he played 29 games, averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 points per game, Konan Niederhauser decided to test the NBA Draft waters while leaving the option to return to Penn State for the 2025-26 season.
Over the weekend, Konan Niederhasuer was named the biggest standout of day one of the G League Elite Camp according to DraftExpress's Jonathan Givony. Givony also compared Niederhasuer to former NBA center Willie Cauley-Stein, who was a top-10 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft before enjoying a seven-year career.
Niederhasuer, who scored 17 points in the first game of the G League Elite Camp, would follow it up with another impressive 14-point performance in game two while also totaling 12 rebounds and three blocks through the two games.
Following the NBA Combine this week, Niederhauser will have until May 28 to decide if he wants to go pro or return to Penn State. If he returns to Penn State, Niederhasuer will likely receive an NIL package in the range of $1.5 million, according to Givony.
Before his lone season with Penn State, the Fraschels, Switzerland native spent two seasons with Northern Illinois, where he averaged 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game over 47 games, including 28 starts.
