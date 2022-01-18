2023 OL Evan Link discusses Penn State Junior Day visit

One thing was evident from the first Penn State Junior Day in 2022, the staff has built out a very quality board for offensive line recruiting and have put an early emphasis on getting those on the board to campus.

The staff already has two commitments up front with Alex Birchmeier and Joshua Miller leading the way, but the staff has every intention to continue adding high end talent up front in their 2023 class.

One tackle in the 2023 class that they have been high on for almost a year now, is Evan Link out of Gonzaga College HS (Washington DC). Link made another trip to Happy Valley this past weekend and he caught up with NittanyNation to discuss his return visit and where things stand going forward.