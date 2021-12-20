Penn State Football has landed their second offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle as Life Christian Academy (VA) standout offensive tackle Joshua Miller has announced his decision to join the program.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound prospect chose the Nittany Lions over 15 other scholarship offers from programs such as Clemson, Florida State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and many other Power Five programs.

"I had a talk with a few of the other recruits, then I sat down looked at my options and Penn State had everything I needed so there was no reason to keep waiting on it," Miller told Nittany Nation.