2023 OL Tosin Babalade talks Penn State offer, updates recruitment

Late Tuesday afternoon, Penn State Football sent out a new offer to one of the region’s fast rising offensive lineman in DeMatha High School’s Tosin Babalade.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle prospect most recently was at the Under Armour camp series down in Baltimore, where he dominated a stacked defensive line group to win the O-Line MVP award.

After receiving the news on Tuesday from the Penn State staff, Babalade spoke with Nittany Nation about the offer and updated the latest on his recruitment.

“So I just had a workout and I was relaxing, laying on the floor and I got a text from the OLine coach (Phil Trautwein),” Babalade told Nittany Nation. “He said I should call him and I did, then we went on to talk about school, life and after all that he offered me.”