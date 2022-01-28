 2023 Pacific Northwest ATH Tahir raves about Penn State visit
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-28 07:20:00 -0600') }} football

2023 Pacific Northwest ATH Tahir raves about Penn State visit

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State has no problem trusting their personal evaluations and won't hesitate in being the first to offer a prospect, regardless where they are located.

Last spring, the staff found themselves a long defensive back, Gabe Tahir from the state of Washington. The staff trusted what they saw on film and decided to be the first to extend Tahir an offer.

This past weekend, Tahir was able to finally make the trek across country so he could check out Penn State and meet the staff for the first time in person.

{{ article.author_name }}