2023 Penn State Football roster by country / state
The Penn State Football program will enter the 2023 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from four different countries and 16 different states.
While most of the roster consists of guys from the Northeast, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Nittany Lions.
NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the GoPSUSports.com website.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Riley Thompson
|
P
|
Sr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Malick Meiga
|
WR
|
Jr.
|
Theo Johnson
|
TE
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Joseph Mupoyi
|
DE
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Jordan van den Berg
|
DT
|
RS-So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Malik McClain
|
WR
|
Jr.
|
Harrison Wallace III
|
WR
|
RS-So.
|
DaKaari Nelson
|
S
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Dani Dennis-Sutton
|
DE
|
So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Zane Durant
|
DT
|
So.
|
Johnny Dixon
|
CB
|
Sr.
|
Cam Miller
|
CB
|
So.
|
King Mack
|
S
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Cam Wallace
|
RB
|
Fr.
|
Hunter Nourzad
|
OL
|
RS-Sr.
|
Audavion Collins
|
CB
|
RS-Fr.
|
Alex Bacchetta
|
P
|
RS-Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Jaxon Smolik
|
QB
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Golden Israel-Achumba
|
OL
|
RS-Jr.
|
Olu Fashanu
|
OL
|
Jr.
|
Landon Tengwall
|
OL
|
RS-So.
|
Chimdy Onoh
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Chop Robinson
|
DE
|
Jr.
|
Mason Robinson
|
DE
|
Fr.
|
Dvon Ellies
|
DT
|
RS-Sr.
|
Coziah Izzard
|
DT
|
Jr.
|
Curtis Jacobs
|
LB
|
Jr.
|
Zakee Wheatley
|
S
|
RS-So.
|
Kevin Winston Jr.
|
S
|
So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kobe King
|
LB
|
RS-So.
|
Kalen King
|
CB
|
Jr.
|
Jaylen Reed
|
S
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Davon Townley Jr.
|
DT
|
RS-So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Caedan Wallace
|
OL
|
RS-Sr.
|
Saleem Wormley
|
OL
|
RS-Sr.
|
Amin Vanover
|
DE
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
TE Andrew Rappleyea
|
TE
|
Fr.
|
OL Ibrahaim Traore
|
OL
|
RS-Jr.
|
Adisa Issac
|
DE
|
RS-Sr.
|
Smith Vilbert
|
DE
|
RS-Sr.
|
Kaleb Artis
|
DT
|
RS-Fr.
|
Tyriq Blanding
|
DT
|
Fr.
|
Zion Tracy
|
CB
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Drew Allar
|
QB
|
So.
|
Liam Clifford
|
WR
|
RS-So.
|
Kaden Saunders
|
WR
|
RS-Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Beau Pribula
|
QB
|
RS-Fr.
|
Trey Potts
|
RB
|
RS-Sr.
|
Nicholas Singleton
|
RB
|
So.
|
London Montgomery
|
RB
|
FR.
|
Dante Cephas
|
WR
|
RS-Sr.
|
Anthony Ivey
|
WR
|
RS-Fr.
|
Khalil Dinkins
|
TE
|
RS-So.
|
Joey Schlaffer
|
TE
|
Fr.
|
JB Nelson
|
OL
|
RS-Jr.
|
Nick Dawkins
|
OL
|
RS-Jr.
|
Drew Shelton
|
OL
|
So.
|
J'ven Williams
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Zuriah Fisher
|
DE
|
RS-Jr.
|
Jameial Lyons
|
DE
|
Fr.
|
Tyler Elsdon
|
LB
|
Jr.
|
Dominic DeLuca
|
LB
|
RS-So.
|
Abdul Carter
|
LB
|
So.
|
Keon Wylie
|
LB
|
RS-Fr.
|
Ta'Mere Robinson
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
Daequan Hardy
|
CB
|
RS-Sr.
|
Lamont Payne
|
CB
|
Fr.
|
Keaton Ellis
|
S
|
Sr.
|
Tyrece Mills
|
S
|
RS-Jr.
|
Mehki Flowers
|
S
|
RS-Fr.
|
Sander Sahaydak
|
K
|
RS-So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Omari Evans
|
WR
|
So.
|
Cristian Driver
|
WR
|
RS-Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kaytron Allen
|
RB
|
So.
|
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|
WR
|
Jr.
|
Tyler Johnson
|
WR
|
RS-Fr.
|
Carmelo Taylor
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Tyler Warren
|
TE
|
Jr.
|
Alex Birchmeier
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Anthony Donkoh
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Tony Rojas
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
Hakeem Beamon
|
DT
|
RS-Sr.
|
Alonzo Ford Jr.
|
DT
|
Jr.
|
Kaveion Keys
|
LB
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Vega Ioane
|
OL
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Jerry Cross
|
TE
|
RS-Fr.
