The Penn State Football program will enter the 2023 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from four different countries and 16 different states.

While most of the roster consists of guys from the Northeast, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Nittany Lions.

NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the GoPSUSports.com website.

AUSTRAILIA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Riley Thompson

P

Sr.
CANADA (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Malick Meiga

WR

Jr.

Theo Johnson

TE

Jr.
DR OF THE CONGO (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Joseph Mupoyi

DE

Fr.
SOUTH AFRICA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Jordan van den Berg

DT

RS-So.
ALABAMA (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Malik McClain

WR

Jr.

Harrison Wallace III

WR

RS-So.

DaKaari Nelson

S

Fr.
DELAWARE (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Dani Dennis-Sutton

DE

So.
FLORIDA (4)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Zane Durant

DT

So.

Johnny Dixon

CB

Sr.

Cam Miller

CB

So.

King Mack

S

Fr.
GEORGIA (4)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Cam Wallace

RB

Fr.

Hunter Nourzad

OL

RS-Sr.

Audavion Collins

CB

RS-Fr.

Alex Bacchetta

P

RS-Fr.
IOWA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Jaxon Smolik

QB

Fr.
MARYLAND (11)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Golden Israel-Achumba

OL

RS-Jr.

Olu Fashanu

OL

Jr.

Landon Tengwall

OL

RS-So.

Chimdy Onoh

OL

Fr.

Chop Robinson

DE

Jr.

Mason Robinson

DE

Fr.

Dvon Ellies

DT

RS-Sr.

Coziah Izzard

DT

Jr.

Curtis Jacobs

LB

Jr.

Zakee Wheatley

S

RS-So.

Kevin Winston Jr.

S

So.
MICHIGAN (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kobe King

LB

RS-So.

Kalen King

CB

Jr.

Jaylen Reed

S

Jr.
MINNESOTA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Davon Townley Jr.

DT

RS-So.
NEW JERSEY (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Caedan Wallace

OL

RS-Sr.

Saleem Wormley

OL

RS-Sr.

Amin Vanover

DE

Jr.
NEW YORK (7)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

TE Andrew Rappleyea

TE

Fr.

OL Ibrahaim Traore

OL

RS-Jr.

Adisa Issac

DE

RS-Sr.

Smith Vilbert

DE

RS-Sr.

Kaleb Artis

DT

RS-Fr.

Tyriq Blanding

DT

Fr.

Zion Tracy

CB

Fr.
OHIO (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Drew Allar

QB

So.

Liam Clifford

WR

RS-So.

Kaden Saunders

WR

RS-Fr.
PENNSYLVANIA (25)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Beau Pribula

QB

RS-Fr.

Trey Potts

RB

RS-Sr.

Nicholas Singleton

RB

So.

London Montgomery

RB

FR.

Dante Cephas

WR

RS-Sr.

Anthony Ivey

WR

RS-Fr.

Khalil Dinkins

TE

RS-So.

Joey Schlaffer

TE

Fr.

JB Nelson

OL

RS-Jr.

Nick Dawkins

OL

RS-Jr.

Drew Shelton

OL

So.

J'ven Williams

OL

Fr.

Zuriah Fisher

DE

RS-Jr.

Jameial Lyons

DE

Fr.

Tyler Elsdon

LB

Jr.

Dominic DeLuca

LB

RS-So.

Abdul Carter

LB

So.

Keon Wylie

LB

RS-Fr.

Ta'Mere Robinson

LB

Fr.

Daequan Hardy

CB

RS-Sr.

Lamont Payne

CB

Fr.

Keaton Ellis

S

Sr.

Tyrece Mills

S

RS-Jr.

Mehki Flowers

S

RS-Fr.

Sander Sahaydak

K

RS-So.
TEXAS (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Omari Evans

WR

So.

Cristian Driver

WR

RS-Fr.
VIRGINIA (11)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kaytron Allen

RB

So.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

WR

Jr.

Tyler Johnson

WR

RS-Fr.

Carmelo Taylor

WR

Fr.

Tyler Warren

TE

Jr.

Alex Birchmeier

OL

Fr.

Anthony Donkoh

OL

Fr.

Tony Rojas

LB

Fr.

Hakeem Beamon

DT

RS-Sr.

Alonzo Ford Jr.

DT

Jr.

Kaveion Keys

LB

Fr.
WASHINGTON (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Vega Ioane

OL

Fr.
WISCONSIN (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Jerry Cross

TE

RS-Fr.

