Lambert-Smith strongly started the season, in fact, through the Nittany Lions' first nine games, he was one of the Big Ten's top wide receivers. In those nine games, he had 53 receptions for 645 yards and four touchdowns. He had seven games of 50+ yards and recorded three or more receptions in all nine games.

However, over the last four games of the season, Lambert-Smith struggled, picking up just two receptions for 28 yards on 10 targets.