Penn State Vs. UCLA: Preview, how to watch and more

Penn State Men's Basketball takes on UCLA at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are currently 13-10 and 3-9 in conference play. Penn State is currently on a four-game losing streak and has lost eight of their last nine games. Through this stretch the only team the Nittany Lions could surpass was Rutgers (80-72) on January 20. The three most recent losses have come to Iowa (76-75), Michigan (76-72), Ohio State (83-64), and Minnesota (69-61). UCLA stands at 17-6 and 8-4 in conference play. The Bruins have won six games in a row. Including the likes of, Wisconsin, Oregon, and Michigan State in that stretch. The matchup with Penn State will also be the third consecutive home game for the Bruins. UCLA is also ranked No. 26 in the NET rankings while Penn State is No. 60. The Nittany Lions are looking to snap their four-game skid and earn their fourth Big Ten win of the season. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

STATS TO WATCH...

UCLA has shot 34.3% from 3-pt on 164-of-478 shooting. Penn State is shooting 34.4% on 165-of-480 from three. The Nittany Lions also shoot a consistent 48.1% from the field and the Bruins shoot 46.8% from the field. Penn State scores more points as well, scoring 81.4 points per game and Minnesota scoring 75.4 points per game. Penn State also shoots more free throws. The Nittany Lions are 393-of-526 (74.7%) from the free throw line and the Bruins are 325-of-460 (70.7%) from the free throw line. The turnover numbers are very similar between the two teams. UCLA turns the ball over 11.0 times per game and Nittany Lions turn the ball over 11.9 times per game. Penn State also earns 8.7 steals per game and UCLA earns 8.5 steals per game. In total, Penn State forces 15.1 turnovers per game and UCLA forces 16.2 turnovers per game.





KEY MATCHUPS...

The leading scorer for UCLA is 6'9" junior forward, Tyler Bilodeau, who is averaging 13.9 points per game. Bilodeau also adds 4.6 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game and 0.9 steals per game. Bilodeau also shoot 41.0% from three on 25-of-61 shooting. Bilodeau will likely be guarded Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser or Kachi Nzeh. Depending on the availability of Konan-Niederhäuser who is day-to-day with a sprained ankle per Mike Rhoades. Konan-Niederhäuser missed the previous game on Tuesday against Minnesota. The 7'0", Switzerland native, has added, 12.7 points per game, a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 blocks per game (1st in the Big Ten). Konan-Niederhäuser is also shooting 62.2% from the field. Kachi Nzeh ( 6'8"), has played 12.2 minutes per game and contributes, 3.2 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 60.4% from the field. The Bruins leader in rebounds, assists and steals is 6'6" senior guard Kobe Johnson. The USC transfer is tallying, 5.5 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 1.8 steals per game and 7.8 points per game. Johnson will likely be guarded by Nick Kern Jr. Kern Jr. (6'6") has started seven games for Penn State in the absence of Puff Johnson due to injury. On the season, Kern Jr. has added, 12.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.3 steals per game, and 2.2 assists per game. Another key player to watch for the Bruins is Eric Dailey Jr. Dailey Jr. is the second leading score for UCLA with 12.2 points per game. The 6'8" sophomore guard is also tallying 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.6 assist per game, and 1.2 steals per game.

Dailey Jr. will likely be guarded by Zach Hicks who is also 6'8". Hicks adds 11.7 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game, 1.0 blocks per game and is shooting 41.2% (56-of-136) from three. Hicks is also third in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made with his 56 made threes. UCLA also tallies 32.4 rebounds per game and Penn State collects 34.4 rebounds per game.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV: Big Ten Network – Guy Haberman (pxp) & Don MacLean (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-10, 3-9) vs UCLA Bruin (17-6, 8-4) WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA SPREAD: UCLA -9.5

SERIES HISTORY....

UCLA and Penn State have only met one time in history dating back to 1991. The March 15, 1991, matchup was apart of the NCAA tournament where No.13 Penn State defeated No. 4 UCLA in the first round of March Madness. The final score was 74-69. The Nittany Lions, led by Bruce Parkhill finished the season 21-11 after a 68-71 second-round March Madness loss to Eastern Michigan.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position UCLA Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Dylan Andrews Freddie Dilione V Guard Skyy Clark Nick Kern Jr. Guard Kobe Johnson Zach Hicks Forward/Guard Eric Dailey Jr. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser/ Kachi Nzeh Center/Forward Tyler Bilodeau



PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....