Change in scenery could change recruiting for CB Larry Moon

Watch or read everything Penn State's new assistant Greg Gatusso said about his return to Happy Valley.
Penn State has added two new defensive analysts to their staff.
Penn State Football welcomes back one of their own, as Albany HC Greg Gattuso will join the staff as a consultant.
Two Penn State Football recruiting targets in 2026 have scheduled several Official Visits for the summer.
Breaking Down the Top Recruiters In The Power Four Conferences, which includes one of Penn State's coaches.
Watch or read everything Penn State's new assistant Greg Gatusso said about his return to Happy Valley.
Penn State has added two new defensive analysts to their staff.
Penn State Football welcomes back one of their own, as Albany HC Greg Gattuso will join the staff as a consultant.