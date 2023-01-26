Now despite being a quarterback, Kiesewetter is a very dynamic versatile athlete that played both sides for Bishop Guilfoyle High School over the past few seasons.

Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter took to social media on Wednesday to share the news that he is committing to Penn State Football as a preferred walk-on in the class of 2023.

As a junior in 2021, he finished with 1,942 passing yards and 13 touchdowns along with 1,133 rushing yards and another 22 rushing touchdowns. Then he managed to up the ante this past season as a senior, finishing with 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns along with another 1,560 yards rushing and 31 more scores.

Kiesewetter had a very impressive high school football career and now he attempts to take his skills to the big stage of college football playing for Penn State in the Big Ten.

Overall Kiesewetter is a very dynamic athlete that you have to imagine James Franklin and crew are open to him playing a couple different positions for them at the next level. He is much more than just a quarterback, more of a pure athlete that can effect the game in many different ways.

This is a solid preferred walk-on addition for the Nittany Lions in 2023.