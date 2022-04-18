2023 QB Marcus Stokes talks Penn State commitment, recruiting others

Recently he spoke with Nittany Nation to dicuss that decision and more.

It's been a little over 10 days since Penn State Football landed their most recent commitment in the class of 2023 as Florida quarterback Marcus Stokes took to social media to announce his decision following a visit to campus.

"I just felt like home, but really it felt that it was the right fit for me," Stokes told Nittany Nation "The staff was very happy when I told them and everyone’s faces including my own was full of joy."

Now after spending a weekend on campus recently, Stokes is already planning another trip to come back up to State College, this time on an official visit.

"I plan on takin my official visit soon," said Stokes. "Probably summer, but I don't know when yet."

Next up for Stokes, he plans on recruiting some other recruits in the class of 2023, starting with four-star running back Treyaun Webb.

"I’ve talked to Treyaun a lot about Penn State," he said. "So hopfully he feels how I feel about Penn State when he comes on his official visit."

Stay tuned for more on Stokes and other PSU Football recruiting news right here on Nittanty Nation!