2023 Rivals100 LB Troy Bowles setting Big Ten and Big 12 visits
In some defensive schemes outside linebackers can be phased out of the game opting to run the other way or shading away up the middle. With Troy Bowles suited up in a Jesuit Tigers’ jersey, there w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news