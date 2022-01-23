2023 Rivals150 Linebacker: 'Penn State is definitely a top contender'

The Penn State staff once again welcomed underclassmen on campus this past Saturday. Once again opening their facility to multiple offered prospects and others on the verge of potential offers. One of the 2023 offered prospects that attended was Dee Crayton out of Alpharetta, GA.

The Rivals Four-Star and Top 150 linebacker was definitely happy he made the trip and came away saying the visit was "amazing" and secured Penn State's place amongst his top group of schools moving forward.