2023 Texas DB Jaylon Braxton talks Penn State offer, sets official visit
Terry Smith was in Texas to start another week during the evaluation period and while in Frisco he saw what he needed to see in order to offer four-star Lone Star corner, Jaylon Braxton.
Braxton who currently holds over twenty plus offers, is in the process of setting up official visits and already knows he plans to take one to State College the June 10 weekend. Smith not only sent out an offer while down in Texas, he also made a great impression.
"Coach Smith is a great guy, with good vibes," said Braxton. "My academic advisor and recruiting coordinator even told me that after she spoke with him today."
