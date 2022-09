One of Penn State’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023, wide receiver Edwin Joseph made the journey from Florida to State College this past weekend for his official visit with the Nittany Lions.

Not too long after the trip, Joseph spoke with Nittany Nation to recap his trip and talk about the latest happenings in his recruitment.

“It was a great visit,” Joseph told NN. “I had lots of fun and the atmosphere was out of this world. Everything really caught my eye.”