Four-star Khalil Taylor Reflects on Penn State Pledge: 'Feels like home'

Penn State is the place where class of 2027 in-state, four-star athlete Khalil Taylor envisions himself playing his college football, so he didn't feel the need to drag out his recruitment any longer.

The Seton LaSalle Catholic High School (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) standout was back in Happy Valley on Saturday and decided to commit to the Nittany Lions then and there.

While the early signing period for the 2027 class is a long way off, Taylor was ready to make his pledge now.

Now that he has had a few days to reflect on his decision, Taylor spoke to Rivals.com about why he wanted to become a Nittany Lion.

"I chose Penn State because it just feels like home, like it's where I’m meant to be," Taylor told Rivals.com. "I committed so early because it just felt like the best thing to do. I was comfortable and created a lot of relationships up there."

While he is currently listed as an all-purpose running back by Rivals, Taylor committed to Penn State as a wide receiver/athlete.