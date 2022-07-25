2023 WR Yazeed Haynes decommits from Penn State Football
North Penn High School (PA) wide receiver Yazeed Haynes took to Twitter a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options.
The Rivals250 four-star recruit was one of the top commitments for the Nittany Lions in the class of 2023 originally pledging his commitment to the program back in early June following an official visit to campus.
One program to keep an eye on in Haynes' recruitment is Georgia, as he camped down there last month and has built a pretty darn good relationship with the Bulldogs defensive backs coach Fran Brown.
Stay tuned for more on Haynes and where Penn State Football could look to next right here on Nittany Nation!
