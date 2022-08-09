2024 Connecticut ATH Jaiden Spearman earns Penn State Offer
Penn State became one of the latest programs to offer standout 2024 ATH Jaiden Spearman from Loomis Chaffee High School up in Windsor, Connecticut.
The Nittany Nation staff caught up with him via phone interview to ask him about the offer.
Who informed you of the offer?
“I received a call from coach Collins inviting me to Lasch Basch on July 30th. I actually received two calls. My dad was called and informed of the offer then I received a second call that I received an offer, I was really excited.”
