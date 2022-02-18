2024 DB, Braydon Lee Details Offer from 'Dream School'

Even with February being considered a "dead period" in the recruiting cycle, the Penn State staff continues to stay busy extending new offers. One of those to recently receive an offer was 2024 defensive back, Braydon Lee out of Flowers HS (MD).

The long cornerback has visited Penn State twice in the past, once for a game between Penn State and Pittsburgh, and has held Penn State University in very high regard since those visits. So when Penn State corners coach, Terry Smith extended the offer, it was a special moment for Lee.

"When Coach Terry (Smith) told me he would like to offer me it was just an unreal feeling," Lee shared.