 NittanyNation - 2024 DL Stephenson stands out at Rivals camp, planning lots of visits
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 07:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2024 DL Stephenson stands out at Rivals camp, planning lots of visits

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
@RivalsRichie

One of the best prospects at the Rivals Camp down in Miami this past weekend was class of 2024 defensive Dylan Stephenson out of Killian High School. In fact Stephenson was so good at the camp that he even walked away with the defensive line MVP honors.

Now Stephenson showed why he has so many offers, 14 to be exact, but right now he's hearing the most from a select few and broke down each school with Nittany Nation below.

