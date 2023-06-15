The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman said the following via Twitter in his announcement that he was decommitting from the program.

Andrew Jackson High School (Jacksonville, Florida) three-star offensive tackle Deryc Plazz took to social media today to announce that he has decommitted from Penn State.

Now the top 60 ranked offensive tackle prospect originally committed to the Nittany Lions following an official visit to campus earlier this month and seemed excited to join the program, however he will now explore some other options.

Some of his other offers currently include the likes of schools such as Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, UCF, Virginia, Virginia Tech and several others.

Stay tuned for more on Plazz and where Penn State Football could look to next to replace him along the offensive line.