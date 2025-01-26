PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State stealing Ohio State DC Jim Knowles

Happy Valley Insiders Richie and Dylan offer their instant reactions to Penn State Football hiring Ohio State assistant coach Jim Knowles as the Nittany Lions new Defensive Coordinator (0:00).
The guys talk about how much money he could be making with Penn State (2:49) and what are the Nittany Lions getting in arguably the nation's top Defensive Coordinator (3:34). They then talk about why Knowles ended up with the Nittany Lions (9:16).
