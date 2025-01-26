Published Jan 26, 2025
PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State stealing Ohio State DC Jim Knowles
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Happy Valley Insiders⁠ Richie and Dylan offer their instant reactions to Penn State Football hiring Ohio State assistant coach Jim Knowles as the Nittany Lions new Defensive Coordinator (0:00).

The guys talk about how much money he could be making with Penn State (2:49) and what are the Nittany Lions getting in arguably the nation's top Defensive Coordinator (3:34). They then talk about why Knowles ended up with the Nittany Lions (9:16).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board