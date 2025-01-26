PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State stealing Ohio State DC Jim Knowles

Happy Valley Insiders⁠ Richie and Dylan offer their instant reactions to Penn State Football hiring Ohio State assistant coach Jim Knowles as the Nittany Lions new Defensive Coordinator (0:00).

The guys talk about how much money he could be making with Penn State (2:49) and what are the Nittany Lions getting in arguably the nation's top Defensive Coordinator (3:34). They then talk about why Knowles ended up with the Nittany Lions (9:16).