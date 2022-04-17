2024 Florida OL Jake Guarnera talks PSU offer, relationship with Stokes

The state of Florida has been pretty kind to the Penn State football program over the past few recruiting classes, as they have landed some notable names such as highly rated recruits Kaytron Allen, Zane Durant, Camron Miller and most recently 2023 quarterback Marcus Stokes.

Now the staff hopes to keep that pipeline from Florida to Pennsylvania flowing with their newest offer to class of 2024 offensive lineman Jake Guarnera out of Ponte Verda High School.

“My coach called me down to his office and he told me to call coach () Scott from Penn State,” Guarnera told Nittany Nation. “Coach Scott told me that they like how I move, my footwork and that I have good hands. Then he said that they would like to formally offer me a scholarship.”