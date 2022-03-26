 2024 Florida RB Jordan Lyle planning to check out Penn State spring game
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-26 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2024 Florida RB Jordan Lyle planning to check out Penn State spring game

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

One of Florida’s top prospects in the class of 2024, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) running back Jordan Lyle already holds 10 scholarship offers from programs all across the country. However two schools are already making their presence known more than the rest.

The 6-foot, 175-pound running back prospect spoke with Rivals recently following his performance at the Rivals Camp down in Miami to offer the latest update on his recruitment.

“Recruiting is going pretty good so far,” Lyle told Rivals. “I’ve been hearing from a few big schools like Penn State and Miami recently.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}