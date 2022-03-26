2024 Florida RB Jordan Lyle planning to check out Penn State spring game

One of Florida’s top prospects in the class of 2024, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) running back Jordan Lyle already holds 10 scholarship offers from programs all across the country. However two schools are already making their presence known more than the rest.

The 6-foot, 175-pound running back prospect spoke with Rivals recently following his performance at the Rivals Camp down in Miami to offer the latest update on his recruitment.

“Recruiting is going pretty good so far,” Lyle told Rivals. “I’ve been hearing from a few big schools like Penn State and Miami recently.”