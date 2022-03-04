2024 four-star Florida WR Chance Robinson updates recruiting

The offer sheet includes Utah, Penn State, Pitt, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Georgia. Robinson gives insight into his recruiting.

The proliferation of talent at St. Thomas Aquinas was perhaps the only thing holding receiver Chance Robinson back during the 2021 season. Playing among high-level talent at the Florida powerhouse, the seniors got their touches first. But when the ball is teed up this fall, expect the four-star to fill the stat sheet in a dynamic way. College coaches are already seeing the talent leading to 15 offers.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

Teams in contact: “I’m still talking to Penn State, I talked to coach Kirby (Smart) recently, I will take a visit up there soon, and I talked to Utah before the deadline to set up a school visit.”

Recent visit to Miami: “I took a visit to Miami and talked to their receivers’ coach. He recently left. I liked him but he left. I am looking forward to building a relationship with the new coaches.”

On the Miami visit: “It was a good visit. It really wasn’t anything new. I have been to Miami a whole bunch of times. Going into that visit I knew what I was going to see.”

Upcoming visits: “Georgia, Penn State, and probably Oregon. I’m probably going to get out to Utah too.”

Relationship with Penn State: “I talk to Penn State a lot. I talk to their coaches a lot.”

Relationship with Georgia: “Georgia, Georgia will always be on my mind. I’m definitely going to try to get to Georgia.”