2024 four-star Utah commit Boykin talks Penn State offer, planning to visit

Penn State Football continues to dish out new offers throughout the country in hopes of getting a few more recruits to join them and help them get into the College Football Playoff.

One of the most recent offers that was sent out went to class of 2024 Utah commit and California athlete Kobe Boykin out of Orange High School.

Boykin sat down with Nittany Nation to break down his new offer and talk about his upcoming visit to State College.

“I got on the phone with coach Terry Smith and we talked about everything,” Boykin told Nittany Nation. “He knows that I’m committed to Utah, but he still wants to come after me. He was talking to me about the program and about how the tradition is around there. I feel great knowing all my hard work is paying off after all I’ve been through.”