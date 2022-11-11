In college basketball, you can never be a good enough shooter.

While the game has evolved significantly, to the point where coaches are actively scouring the country for and emphasizing 6-foot-7 or 6-8 guys with deadly outside shooting aptitude, traditional off the ball snipers with scoring spurt-ability are equally noteworthy.

One in state prospect who has caught Penn State's eye this off season has been 6-foot-4 gunslinger Jalil Bethea. A kick out shooter and skilled combination guard, Bethea was a revelation during Peach Jam this past summer.

He pulled up with deep, fearless, and seemingly unlimited range. His shooting display ultimately helped Team Final 16U to a Peach Jam Final Four berth.