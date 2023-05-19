Lambert will visit Penn State on June 23 after also visiting Notre Dame, Boston College, and Ohio State the first three weekends of the month.

According to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman, Penn State will receive an official visit next month from Massachusetts offensive lineman Guerby Lambert .

Lambert has 20+ offers to his name including Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Overall, Lambert's recruitment is a very quiet one. There are very rarely updates out there on the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle but we do know that Penn State has been interested in the West Roxbury (MA) native for quite some time. Notre Dame and Ohio State are the perceived favorites in this recruitment but the Nittany Lions are very much in the thick of it as well.

Penn State currently holds 13 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class which ranks sixth in the country. They also hold commitments from four offensive linemen in Eagan Boyer, Garrett Sexton, Donovan Harbour, and Cooper Cousins. ATH Caleb Brewer also has the ability to play on the offensive line at the next level.



