2024 New Jersey ATH Emanuel Ross updates his recruitment, talks new offers

Red Bank Catholic two-way athlete Emanuel Ross has started to haul in quite a few different scholarship offers recently as schools have been impressed with what they see from him on tape and in person.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back prospect also plays wide receiver and kick returner for his high school program and has hauled in eight scholarship offers with many others close to joining the race.

“Right now recruiting is pretty fun,” Ross told Rivals. “Getting to know all these new coaches and traveling around with my family is just a great opportunity.”