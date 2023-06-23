Penn State Football has added another wide receiver commit to the class of 2024 today as Holy Trinity High School (NY) wide receiver Josiah Brown joins the likes of Pennsylvania products Peter Gonzalez and Tyseer Denmark. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout will join the Nittany Lions 2024 class following an official visit to campus that started a week ago from today. ""The visit was great, everything stood out to me, I truly loved it there," Brown told Happy Valley Insider. "Its so hard to pinpoint one thing. I was hosted by Omari Evans and we created a good bond. He took me in and showed me the ropes of Penn State."

As mentioned before, Brown is the third wide receiver verbal commit in Penn State's 2024 recruiting class and is currently ranked a 5.7 three-star. That ranking currently puts him tied for the No. 2 ranked recruit in the state of New York for his class along with OL Marcus Harrison who is a Georgia commit and OL Colin Cubberly who is committed to Wisconsin. In the end, Penn State was able to beat out Georgia and Rutgers as Brown's other top schools, but he also held power-five offers from the likes of Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Stay tuned for more on Brown's recruitment and Penn State Football right here on Happy Valley Insider!

WHAT IS PENN STATE GETTING IN BROWN?