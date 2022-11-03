2024 OG Kyle Altuner discusses Penn State visit
Among Penn State's visitors for this past weekend's matchup against Ohio State was 2024 guard Kyle Altuner. The Good Counsel (Olney, MD) native made his first trip to Happy Valley since the spring and first game day experience since last year.
"The visit was great, good weather for football, and the energy in Beaver Stadium was amazing," he told Nittany Nation. "This was my first day game there. Great student section," he would add.
The three-star recruit has amassed 16 scholarship offers thus far in his recruitment including Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.
