Penn State's annual Lasch Bash was on Saturday afternoon, two notable names at the event were 2024 offensive lineman Kevin Heywood (Archbishop Wood - Warminster, PA) and 2024 safety, Jaiden Spearman (Loomis Chaffe School - Windsor, CT). Nittany Nation caught up with both players following the Lasch Bash to get their quick and initial reactions.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!