 2024 OL Minaya nets offer from 'childhood dream school' in Penn State
2024 OL Minaya nets offer from 'childhood dream school' in Penn State

Penn State made a dream come true on Tuesday as it dished out an offer to 2024 Paramus Catholic (NJ) offensive lineman Juan Minaya.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder was on campus in April and has become familiar with the staff, although the love for the school was there since he was little.

“They knew it was my childhood dream school,” he told Nittany Nation. “Coach Dwayne Scott called me coach to offer me. He told me he wants me to come up to camp and to get comfortable around the guys.”

{{ article.author_name }}